Play of veteran running backs “a pretty cool story” for Ravens

The Ravens had to scrap their original plan for their offensive backfield this summer when J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill went down with injuries.

Plan B involved an attempt to turn back the clock. Veterans Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Le’Veon Bell all joined the team off the street and all played a role in Sunday’s 34-6 rout of the Chargers.

All three of the throwbacks ran for touchdowns and they combined for 115 yards on 25 carries to power the team on a day when their passing attack failed to ignite.

“I’ve very happy, and they’ve brought a lot,” head coach Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “For these guys to come in, all of them in a place where they felt like they had something to prove, and they were sort of cast away [from other teams], just a little bit. For this opportunity to come up the way it did, God works in mysterious ways, and He brought them here. To see them do what they did today and what they’re going to do for the rest of the season is a pretty cool story. I’m looking forward to seeing how it plays out.”

It may not be the way that the Ravens drew things up in August, but all teams have to adapt once they get punched in the mouth and the Ravens have done a good job of it through the first six weeks of the season.