Rams lose Jake Funk, Johnny Mundt for the year

Getty Images

The Rams lost tight end Johnny Mundt and running back Jake Funk to season-ending injuries, Sean McVay announced Monday.

Mundt tore an anterior cruciate ligament and Funk tore a hamstring.

The Rams will place both on season-ending injured reserve.

“It’s a bummer for both of those guys,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “Two losses on guys that have really done a nice job continuing to improve, and we’ll have to have some guys to step up in those two players’ absences.”

The Rams’ other tight ends are Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins and Jacob Harris on their 53-player roster and Kendall Blanton on their practice squad. Higbee has started every game and has 22 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Harris has played only six offensive snaps and 96 on special teams. Hopkins has yet to play this season.

Running back Sony Michel has a shoulder injury and backup quarterback John Wolford a neck injury, but McVay expects both players to be OK.