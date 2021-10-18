Ravens nearing resolution on Ronnie Stanley’s status, claim Brandon Knight off waivers

Getty Images

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley missed his fifth straight game with an ankle injury on Sunday and head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Stanley’s status at his Monday press conference.

Stanley met with doctors a few weeks ago and a decision was made to avoid surgery for the time being. Continued rehab hasn’t appeared to move Stanley any closer to the lineup and Harbaugh said he thinks the team is getting close to a resolution.

“I think we’re nearing one but I don’t have anything to announce at this time,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

A roster move the Ravens made on Monday suggests they think they’ll be needing a healthy option at tackle in the near future. The Ravens claimed Brandon Knight, who was waived by the Cowboys over the weekend. Knight started nine games for the Cowboys last season, but only made one appearance for Dallas this season.