Report: Baker Mayfield seeking second opinion

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield received his MRI results and apparently didn’t like what he heard. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that the Browns quarterback is seeking a second opinion.

Only after that will the Browns determine what to do at quarterback Thursday night against the Broncos.

Case Keenum, though, surely is getting himself ready to play after Mayfield dislocated his left shoulder again Sunday. Mayfield miss four snaps against the Cardinals.

Mayfield partially tore his labrum in the victory over the Texans in Week 2 and has worn a harness since. He has played almost every snap since then.

Doctors will determine whether he is at risk of injuring the shoulder further by playing. He wore a sling on his left arm to his postgame news conference and said the shoulder “feels like shit.”

Mayfield, who does not have a second contract yet, has six touchdowns and three interceptions in six games. The Browns are 3-3.