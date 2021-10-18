Report: Danny Shelton day-to-day with pectoral strain

Getty Images

The Giants got crushed by the Rams on Sunday but it looks like one of their defensive contributors has avoided a major injury.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, defensive lineman Danny Shelton has a pectoral strain and is considered day-to-day.

The concern with a pectoral injury is usually that it’s torn, which is then a season-ending injury. But per Rapoport, the belief is that’s not the case for Shelton.

A former Browns first-round pick in 2015, Shelton signed with the Giants as a free agent in March. He’s been a rotational player for the club, playing 32 percent of New York’s defensive snaps. He’s registered 16 total tackles with a half-sack in six games this season.

The Giants will take on the Panthers in Week Seven.