Report: Michael Thomas still a couple of weeks away from returning

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is eligible to return to action for the Saints this week, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Thomas is still a couple of weeks away from returning to action. Once he gets on the practice field, he can work out with the team for three weeks before they have to activate him or shut him down for the season.

Thomas had ankle surgery in July and his decision to wait until that point caused some animosity between him and the Saints. There was talk about a possible trade, but the two sides appeared to mend their relationship later in the summer.

The Saints rank 31st in the league in passing yards and Thomas’ return could help them become more productive through the air in the second half of the season. For now, though, they’ll have to keep rolling with Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris, Ty Montgomery, Chris Hogan, Kenny Stills, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.