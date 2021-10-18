Report: Texans cutting Andre Roberts

Getty Images

The Texans went on a signing spree this offseason, loading up with veteran players. Most were on one-year contracts. Returner Andre Roberts signed a two-year deal.

The Texans now are moving on from Roberts, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The news comes shortly after a report that Houston is releasing defensive end Whitney Mercilus. Neither move was reported on Monday’s transactions, meaning the Texans still could work out a trade for either or both players.

Roberts, a 12-year veteran, is on pace to average his fewest return yards on both punts (4.1 yards) and kickoff returns (21.4) since 2011. He averaged 9.9 yards on 29 punt returns and 30.0 yards on 32 kickoff returns last year with Buffalo.

His punt return average ranks last among 17 NFL players with enough returns to qualify.

Texans cornerback Desmond King is expected to replace Roberts as the team’s punt returner.