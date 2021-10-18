Report: Texans plan to release Whitney Mercilus

Getty Images

The Texans are set to part ways with a longtime member of their defense.

Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk790 reports that the team is releasing defensive end Whitney Mercilus. The move is not official, so the Texans could wait to see if any team offers them something in a trade for Mercilus before finalizing the move on Tuesday.

Mercilus was a 2012 first-round pick in Houston and has played 142 games for the franchise between the regular season and playoffs. He is second in franchise history with 57 sacks and third in games played. Mercilus has 12 tackles and three sacks in six appearances this season.

Experienced pass rushers aren’t easy to find in the middle of a season, so Mercilus could draw interest on the trade front or as a free agent if the Texans do release him. A team trading for him would be on the hook for the remainder of his $4.5 million base salary this year.