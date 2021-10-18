Ron Rivera hasn’t considered a QB change

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team was shut out in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw his third interception in the last two weeks, but head coach Ron Rivera isn’t thinking about trying something new at quarterback.

Rivera was asked on Monday if he’s given any consideration to playing Kyle Allen instead of Heinicke. Rivera said that a quarterback switch is not on the table.

“I’ve been very confident in what we’ve done with Taylor. . . . Not every week is going to be as productive as we want it to be,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Ryan Fitzpatrick remains on injured reserve with the hip injury he suffered in Week One and Rivera said last week he was progressing, but gave no signal that his return is imminent. That leaves Heinicke at the helm for a 2-4 team that needs to find a winning formula soon.