Sants designate Wil Lutz to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Saints have struggled in the kicking game all season, but help appears to be on the way.

Per the transaction wire, New Orleans has designated kicker Wil Lutz to return from injured reserve on Monday.

Lutz underwent core muscle surgery that’s kept him sidelined since August. The Saints placed him on IR at the start of the regular season.

Without Lutz, the Saints have cycled through Aldrick Rosas and Cody Parkey in their first five games. The Saints are just 1-of-4 in field goals and 16-of-18 in extra points.

After cutting Rosas and placing Parkey on IR, New Orleans also brought in Brian Johnson off the Bears practice squad last week.

After being designated to return, Lutz now has a 21-day window to practice with the team before he must be activated to the 53-man roster or will stay on IR through the rest of the season.