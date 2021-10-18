Stephen Jones on Dak Prescott: Anytime your quarterback gets an MRI, you’re a little nervous

USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott was limping walking up the tunnel after the Cowboys’ dramatic overtime win over the Patriots. He was in a walking boot leaving the stadium.

The quarterback insisted after the game that he’s fine, but the Cowboys are sending him for an MRI today. The Cowboys will hold their breath until the MRI confirms all is good with Prescott’s right calf.

“Anytime you’re sending your quarterback in for an MRI, there’s a little nervousness, but also know how what a competitor and how tough Dak is, and optimistic that we’re going to get good results there,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “But certainly we’ll have to see how that comes out, and we’ll be getting those shortly. Hopefully, we’re thinking positive and think that he’ll be hopefully ready to go against Minnesota.”

Prescott strained his right calf on his 35-yard, game-winning touchdown throw to CeeDee Lamb in overtime.

The Cowboys have a bye this week before a Sunday Night Game against the Vikings in Week 8.

Prescott, who missed 11 games last season with a severe right ankle injury, has passed for 1,813 yards with 16 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 115.0 passer rating.