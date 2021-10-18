Stephon Gilmore is expected to practice with Panthers this week

Getty Images

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been a member of the Panthers for a couple of weeks, but he hasn’t been on the field with his new team yet.

Gilmore was on the Patriots’ physically unable to perform list at the time of the trade and remained on it once he got to Carolina, so he’s been ineligible to practice or play for the first six weeks of the season. We’ve reached that point in the calendar and Gilmore is reportedly set to start working.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Gilmore, who tore his quad last season, is expected to practice with the team this week. Once he does practice, the team will have three weeks to activate him or shut him down for the rest of the year.

Gilmore’s long absence from the field may make it a long shot for him to play against the Giants in Week Seven, but Gilmore’s Panthers debut should be coming fairly soon.