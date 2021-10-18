Taylor Lewan gives thumbs up while being carted off

Getty Images

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was injured with 4:54 remaining in the second quarter.

Lewan did not appear to move after he tried to dive over a pile and instead struck his head into the back of Bills edge rusher Jerry Hughes on a Derrick Henry 7-yard run.

Medical personnel strapped Lewan to a backboard before carting him to the locker room.

As the crowd chanted his first name, Lewan gave a thumbs up with his right thumb.

ESPN reported that Lewan is “moving fine” but is being evaluated for a concussion.

Lewan missed the Week 2 game against the Seahawks after injuring his knee in pregame warmups. He started every other game this season.

The Titans scored on a 4-yard Ryan Tannehill run following Lewan’s injury as Tennessee regained the lead 17-13. The two-play, 11-yard drive was set up by Kevin Byard‘s interception of a Josh Allen pass.