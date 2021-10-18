Teddy Bridgewater: I point the thumb at myself after losing to Raiders

Getty Images

For the season’s first five weeks, Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had successfully avoided giveaways.

He didn’t have any when Denver beat the Giants, Jaguars, and Jets to open their season. He didn’t have one in the first half of the Broncos loss to Baltimore in Week Four, though he missed the second half of that game with a concussion. Though he threw an interception against Pittsburgh in Week Five, that was the only blemish on Bridgewater’s record.

Then on Sunday, the floodgates opened.

Bridgewater threw three picks and lost a fumble in Denver’s 34-24 loss to Las Vegas. And after the game, Bridgwater put the loss squarely on his shoulders.

“When you win, you point the finger at your teammates and when you lose, you point the thumb at yourself,” Bridgewater said, via Kyle Newman of The Denver Post. “Today was definitely one of those days where I point the thumb at myself. I take responsibility for the things that went wrong, whether it was the turnovers or being better in many [other] areas.”

Bridgewater was constantly under pressure on Sunday, which is part of what led to the giveaways. He was sacked five times as the Raiders also racked up 17 quarterback hits.

“Teddy hasn’t been a turnover guy,” head coach Vic Fangio said postgame. “Part of that is when you’re falling behind and you’re throwing it a lot. That’s the risk you run. Once you become an unbalanced offense, the chance of throwing interceptions goes up. They went up in this game.”

The Broncos have a short turnaround to fix the issues with a Thursday matchup upcoming against Cleveland. But the pressure may not stop, as the Browns feature the league’s current sack leader in edge rusher Myles Garrett.