Teddy Bridgewater would have been a limited participant in Monday’s practice

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had a rough game against the Raiders on Sunday and he appears to have hurt his foot at some point in the 34-24 loss.

With a game on Thursday against the Browns, the Broncos had to turn in an injury report on Monday even though they didn’t hold a practice. It includes word that Bridgewater would have been a limited participant because of a foot injury.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio didn’t express any concern about Bridgewater’s availability during a Monday press conference. Drew Lock would be up at quarterback if Bridgewater isn’t able to play for any reason.

Left tackle Garett Bolles (knee) and four linebackers — Baron Browning (concussion), Alexander Johnson (chest), Andre Mintze (hamstring), and Aaron Patrick (ankle) — wouldn’t have practiced. Johnson is going to miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral.

Tight end Noah Fant (foot) and running back Melvin Gordon (hip) join Bridgewater in the limited category. Defensive end Shelby Harris (wrist) and safety Justin Simmons (hand) would have been full participants.