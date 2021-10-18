Titans put Kristian Fulton on IR, activate Amani Hooker

Getty Images

The Titans made a change to their secondary ahead of Monday night’s game against the Bills.

The team announced that they have placed cornerback Kristian Fulton on injured reserve. Fulton was ruled out with a hamstring injury on Saturday, but now he will miss at least two more games as well.

Fulton’s roster spot will be filled by safety Amani Hooker. He has been activated from injured reserve after missing the last four games with a foot injury. Hooker had six tackles in Week One before his injury.

With Fulton out of the lineup, the Titans are likely to give first-round pick Caleb Farley a more extensive role on defense against Buffalo.

The Titans also promoted fullback Tory Carter from the practice squad as a COVID replacement. Punter Brett Kern is on the COVID-19 reserve list.