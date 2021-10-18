Tyrod Taylor doing better, “day-to-day” to return from hamstring injury

Getty Images

Texans head coach David Culley said last week that Tyrod Taylor is the team’s starting quarterback once he’s healthy enough to return to action, but it remains unclear when he’ll be given the green light.

Culley told reporters at his Monday press conference that Taylor’s injured hamstring is doing better and classified him as “day-to-day” heading into Week Seven. Culley did not say whether Taylor will practice with the team on Wednesday.

Whenever Taylor does return to practice, he’ll need some time to get back to full speed. If he’s on the field on Wednesday, that could happen in time for him start against the Cardinals.

Davis Mills made his fourth straight start for the Texans on Sunday. He was 29-of-43 for 243 yards and two interceptions in a 31-3 loss to the Colts.