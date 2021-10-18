Vic Fangio tuning out conversations about his job

Getty Images

Sunday’s loss to the Raiders dropped the Broncos to 3-3 after a 3-0 start to the year and dropped the team’s record to 15-23 during Vic Fangio’s tenure as the Broncos head coach.

Neither of those developments are good ones for Fangio or the team’s chances of making it back to the playoffs for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season. The losing streak has lead to an uptick in questions about Fangio’s future with the team, but the coach told reporters that he’s doing his best to keep such chatter off his radar.

“Nah, just tune it out, really,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “This is the NFL. And when that happens, that’s natural. We expect it and that’s just part of the deal.”

Fangio said that he has a sign in his office that says “it’s not time to worry, it’s time to work.” If the work that Fangio puts in fails to push the team back in the right direction, it will likely get harder to fully tune out speculation about the team moving in a new direction at some point in the future.