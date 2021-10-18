Vikings put Patrick Peterson on IR

Getty Images

The Vikings have a bye this week and they won’t have cornerback Patrick Peterson in the lineup when they get back on the field in Week Eight.

The team announced that Peterson has been placed on injured reserve Monday. Peterson limped off the field after a pass intended for Panthers wideout DJ Moore fell incomplete and appeared to grab at his hamstring, but the Vikings said that he was cramping and did not announce a specific injury on Monday.

Peterson is in his first season with the Vikings and had 13 tackles and two passes defensed in the first six games of the season.

Bashaud Breeland, Mackensie Alexander, and Cameron Dantzler are likely to serve as the top corners in Minnesota with Peterson out of action.

The Vikings also announced that they have signed tackle Blake Brendel off the practice squad.

UPDATE 3:21 p.m. ET: Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed it is a hamstring injury at his Monday press conference and said he does not believe it is a season-ending injury.