Will Dak Prescott be ready to go in Week Eight?

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott injured a calf on the last play of Sunday’s overtime win over the Patriots. Prescott said after the game that he could have still played if the game had continued, and he insisted that he will be fine.

The image of Prescott hobbling in a walking boot after the team returned to Dallas sends a slightly different message.

Clarity will come from the results of an MRI. Whatever the situation, it’s the kind of thing that will require rest and treatment. It will take time to get Prescott ready to play.

The good news is that the Cowboys have 13 days until their next game, a Sunday nighter against the Vikings.

Again, Prescott expressed optimism. Maybe he’s just trying to be positive, to speak the healing into existence.

Time will tell, as it always does in matters of this nature. Given, however, that the Cowboys now have as many wins as the rest of the NFC East combined and in light of the fact that the presence of teams in the conference like the Packers, Bucs, Rams, and Cardinals will make it difficult to climb much higher than No. 4 on the playoff tree, it makes sense to ensure that Precott will be fine in January.