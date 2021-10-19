Andy Reid: We’ll keep bringing Josh Gordon along

USA TODAY Sports

Receiver Josh Gordon was active for his second game with Kansas City on Sunday, but he didn’t get much playing time.

After Gordon was on the field for just nine snaps in his Week Five debut, he ended up playing just 11 in the Chiefs’ 31-13 victory over Washington. Gordon didn’t receive a target in the contest.

“Yeah, it just didn’t work out that way, but we’ll keep bringing him along,” head coach Andy Reid said on Monday, via ArrowheadPride.com. “I think he’s just starting to get comfortable with this whole thing. We had him in for a couple few plays. I don’t know what it totaled out, but he’ll be fine. We just keep working through everything.”

Gordon caught his one target for 11 yards in the Week Five loss to the Bills.

Receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce are always going to pace Kansas City’s offense as quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ primary targets. But Gordon can emerge as another option alongside Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle, and Demarcus Robinson as he spends more time with the team.

The Chiefs play the Titans in Week Seven.