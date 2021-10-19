Baker Mayfield expects to play Thursday

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was already dealing with a shoulder injury and aggravated it on Sunday, but he’s still planning to play on Thursday night against the Broncos.

Mayfield told reporters today that he does expect to play on Thursday.

The injury is to the right-handed Mayfield’s left shoulder, so it doesn’t affect his ability to throw the football, but it did appear to bother him at times on Sunday, most notably when he landed hard on the left shoulder and had to miss four snaps while it got checked out.

But Mayfield got a second opinion and it appears to have checked out, and so he’ll be there when the 3-3 Browns host the 3-3 Broncos.