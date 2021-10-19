Bears put Robert Quinn on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Bears would have their hands full with the Buccaneers this week at full strength, but they may be down a key pass rusher.

The team announced that they have placed Robert Quinn on the COVID-19 reserve list. If Quinn is vaccinated and asymptomatic, he could return with two negative tests 24 hours apart. If unvaccinated or unable to fulfill those requirements, he’ll be out for at least 10 days.

Quinn has 38 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble through the first six games of the season. If he can’t go, 2020 fifth-round pick Trevis Gipson will likely be in line for more playing time.

The Bears also announced that they have placed defensive back Deon Bush on injured reserve. Bush hurt his quad on Sunday and has 19 tackles on the season.

Defensive back Teez Tabor was signed off the practice squad to fill one of the open roster spots.