Broncos cut David Moore, place Alexander Johnson, Andre Mintze on IR

The Broncos announced they signed inside linebackers Curtis Robinson and Barrington Wade to the active roster from their practice squad Tuesday.

The team also placed inside linebacker Alexander Johnson (chest) and outside linebacker Andre Mintze (hamstring) on injured reserve while releasing receiver David Moore. Outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu joined the practice squad.

Moore did not have a catch in two games with the Broncos.

Johnson will not return this season, coach Vic Fangio said. Johnson started 34 of the Broncos’ 38 games the past three seasons. He finishes the year with 32 tackles, two sacks, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Mintze has played 25 defensive snaps and 59 on special teams in five games.