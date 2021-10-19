Broncos expect Teddy Bridgewater to start Thursday despite foot injury

Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater was listed as limited by a foot injury on Monday’s estimated injury report and he appeared to be limited again on Tuesday.

Reporters at the Broncos’ walkthrough practice noted that Bridgewater was walking with a limp while on his way into the team’s indoor facility, but it does not look like the Broncos are planning on going with Drew Lock against the Browns on Thursday.

Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that Bridgewater participated in the walkthrough and that he expects Bridgewater to make the start in a couple of days. Bridgewater did not come out of Sunday’s loss to the Raiders and it’s unclear exactly when he was injured.

While Bridgewater deals with his foot issue, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is trying to play through a left shoulder injury. He also expects to start, so it seems both teams are on track to play with quarterbacks who are less than 100 percent.