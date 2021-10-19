Broncos list Teddy Bridgewater, Noah Fant, Garett Bolles as limited in Tuesday’s practice

Getty Images

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater‘s dealing with a foot injury, but head coach Vic Fangio expects him in the lineup on Thursday night and the team’s injury report doesn’t do anything to suggest that won’t be the case.

The Broncos only did a walkthrough, but Bridgewater was listed as a limited participant. Given Fangio’s feeling on his availability, any practice participation points to Bridgewater taking the field in Cleveland.

Left tackle Garett Bolles moved from out of practice to limited with a knee injury on Tuesday. Tight end Noah Fant (foot) was limited for the second straight day and running back Melvin Gordon (hip) was upgraded to full participation.

Linebackers Alexander Johnson (pectoral) and Andre Mintze (hamstring) were out of practice and the team announced they’ve been placed on injured reserve. They signed linebackers Curtis Robinson and Barrington Wade off the practice squad. Wide receiver David Moore was released to round out the day’s moves.