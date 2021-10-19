Browns put Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Browns will be without two key players for at least three weeks.

Cleveland put running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve today after both suffered injuries on Sunday. That means they have to miss at least three weeks.

With running back Nick Chubb dealing with a calf injury of his own, the Browns called up running back John Kelly to the active roster. Kelly was a 2018 sixth-round pick of the Rams who has played only sparingly in his NFL career, with 30 carries for 83 yards.

The Browns also put wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley back on their practice squad after he had previously been on the injured list.