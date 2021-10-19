Buccaneers sign Rashard Robinson to active roster

Getty Images

After Richard Sherman hurt his hamstring in last Thursday’s win over the Eagles, head coach Bruce Arians said that the team would work with players already on the roster to fill out their depleted cornerback corps.

One of those players was signed off of the practice squad on Tuesday. Agent David Canter announced that his client Rashard Robinson has been signed to the 53-man roster.

Robinson served a two-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug policy violation to open the season and signed with the Bucs practice squad in September. He’s been elevated to play on special teams in three games this season and has recorded one tackle.

The 2016 fourth-round pick has also played for the 49ers, Jets, and Cowboys. He has 86 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble in 45 career games.