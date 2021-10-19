Colts activate Sam Ehlinger, waive Jacob Eason, place Parris Campbell on IR

Getty Images

The Colts have made several moves on Tuesday, including cutting one of their key draftees from 2020.

Indianapolis has signed kicker Michael Badgley to the 53-man roster from the team’s practice squad. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been activated off injured reserve to the 53-man roster. Receiver Parris Campbell has been placed on IR with a foot injury. And the team has waived quarterback Jacob Eason and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

Badgley made all four of his extra points and his one field goal Indianapolis’ 31-3 victory over the Texans on Sunday. He’s filling in for Rodrigo Blankenship, who’s dealing with a hip injury.

Ehlinger has been on IR since the start of the season. He sprained his anterior cruciate ligament in Indianapolis’ preseason finale. Ehlinger was designated to return on Sept. 30.

Ehlinger’s return made Eason, a 2020 fourth-round pick, expendable. The Colts have been using Brett Hundley as Carson Wentz‘s backup and he’s on the 53-man roster. Though Eason had been on the roster since last year, he had clearly fallen out of favor with the coaching staff. He threw an interception late in the Week Two matchup with the Rams after Carson Wentz had to exit the contest with sprained ankles.

Campbell’s foot injury may keep him out for the rest of the season, according to head coach Frank Reich. Campbell has 10 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown in 2021.