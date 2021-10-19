Colts promote Antwaun Woods to active roster

Getty Images

The Colts elevated defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to the 53-player roster from the practice squad Tuesday, the team announced.

Woods has spent time on Indianapolis’ active roster and practice squad this season.

He has played one game and has two tackles, seeing action on 12 defensive snaps.

He has appeared in 41 career games with 32 starts in his time with the Colts (2021), Cowboys (2018-20) and Titans (2016-17). Woods has totaled 85 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Woods also has started two postseason contests and has tallied seven tackles and a tackle for loss.