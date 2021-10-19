Cowboys-Patriots drew nearly 30 million viewers late in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Cowboys still are America’s Team. The Patriots still are the Patriots.

And when those two teams play a game like they did Sunday, it’s no great surprise that all eyes were watching.

The Cowboys’ exciting overtime win over the Patriots delivered 23.223 million viewers. It was CBS’ most-watched October game in the national game window since 2015.

Viewership peaked as the teams traded touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, with nearly 30 million viewers tuning in between 7:30-7:45 p.m. ET.

The game also was the most streamed regular-season game ever, CBS announced.