Cowboys waive Nick Ralston to make room for La’el Collins

The Cowboys waived fullback Nick Ralston on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Ralston has played the past four games, seeing action on one snap on offense and 60 on special teams.

The move creates a roster spot for right tackle La'el Collins, who is returning from a five-game suspension. Terence Steele has started for Collins and played well enough to at least make Collins prove he’s in football shape before inserting him back in the lineup.

Collins has missed 21 of the past 22 games, sitting out all 16 games last season after hip surgery.

“Our team is fortunate to have him back,” owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “It’s great to have him back. I know it has been a real challenge for him not being on that football field in many, many ways. But he is an outstanding football player, recognized as that all over the NFL. And, boy, anytime you can help your team, especially your offensive line, you’ve got to use it. On the other hand, you couldn’t have drawn up somebody that took advantage and just before your eyes get better and better in practice than Steele.

“So, we’ve got a great situation there. In my view, of course, you have La’el coming in here, and that’s the way that we do it normally is the incumbent does have his position. Now, that’s not a golden rule at all. But I would see before we’re through having both of them out there quite a bit every game.”