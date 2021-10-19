Damontae Kazee arrested Tuesday morning, charged with DWI

Getty Images

Cowboys starting safety Damontae Kazee was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with driving while under the influence, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Kazee was pulled over for a traffic violation in a Dallas suburb a little after 3 a.m. Per Gehlken, a spokesperson for The Colony police said an officer noticed Kazee exhibiting physical signs of alcohol consumption. Kazee admitted to the officer he had been drinking.

Kazee was detained after failing a field sobriety test. He was charged with a Class B misdemeanor for a first offense. He posted $2,500 bond and was released from The Colony Municipal Jail early Tuesday afternoon.

The Cowboys are on their bye week after defeating the Patriots on Sunday. The organization had no comment on Kazee.

The safety signed with Dallas after spending his first four seasons with the Falcons. Former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is now the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.

Kazee has started all six games for Dallas this season, recording an interception, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble.