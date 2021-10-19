Dawson Knox broke bone in his hand on Monday night

Getty Images

Bills tight end Dawson Knox had a starring role in one of the most memorable plays from a wild Monday night game in Nashville and he did it while playing hurt.

After a touchdown catch by tight end Tommy Sweeney late in the third quarter, the Bills dialed up some trickery on a two-point try. Josh Allen flipped the ball to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie running left, McKenzie flipped it to Knox coming right, and Knox shot putted the ball to Allen all alone in the end zone to give the Bills a 31-24 lead.

It would be the final play of the game for Knox, who was first called questionable with a hand injury and later ruled out of the game. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Knox broke a bone in his hand ahead of the play.

There’s no firm timeline for Knox’s return, but the Bills have a bye this week and Garafolo reports that the hope is he won’t be out long. Knox has 21 catches for 286 yards and five touchdowns this season.