D’Ernest Johnson will make first career start

Getty Images

Kareem Hunt is on injured reserve with a calf injury and Nick Chubb won’t play Thursday night because of a calf injury. That leaves D’Ernest Johnson to make his first career start.

In three seasons, Johnson has played 146 offensive snaps and has 50 touches for 290 yards.

“You guys saw D’Ernest in there last season at times, and he was very dependable, and he was very accountable,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “Broke some long runs for us. Can really catch the ball. . . . I have a ton of faith in D’Ernest, just like all of these guys who may be called upon.”

Johnson has three carries for 11 yards this season and has caught one pass for 7 yards.

“The mentality stays the same,” Johnson said. “Coach Stump [Mitchell] tells us, prepare as if everybody’s going in to start the game. The mentality stays the same. The standards are still high in the room. We’ve just got to go out there and execute.”

The Browns signed John Kelly from the practice squad to the active roster, and he is expected to back up Johnson. Rookie Demetric Felton will line up primarily at receiver but will serve as the third running back.