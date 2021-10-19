Forrest Lamp signing with Saints’ practice squad

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Forrest Lamp was among seven free agents the Saints had in town for workouts Monday. They are signing Lamp to the practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Lamp, 27, landed on the Bills’ injured reserve list Aug. 23 with a calf injury that kept him out most of training. The team reached an injury settlement with him three days later, and he has remained a free agent since.

The Bills signed Lamp in April.

He entered the NFL as a second-round choice of the Chargers in 2017, but he missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL during training camp. Lamp stayed healthy in 2018 but broke a leg in 2019 and missed much of the year.

In 2020, Lamp served as the Chargers’ starting left guard and appeared in all 16 games for the first time.