Giants place Andrew Thomas on injured reserve

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas will be out for at least the next three games.

Thomas missed Week Five with a foot injury, but returned to action in Sunday’s game against the Rams. It proved to be a brief return as an ankle injury forced Thomas to the sideline and the Giants put him on injured reserve on Tuesday.

It’s one of many injuries the Giants are dealing with on offense and it comes at a time when Thomas was showing signs of improvement over his disappointing rookie season.

The Giants also placed wide receiver C.J. Board on injured reserve with a broken arm. They signed wide receiver Dante Pettis and tackle Korey Cunningham off the practice squad to fill the openings on the active roster.