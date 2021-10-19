Jaguars release Josh Lambo

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said on Monday that Matthew Wright had earned the team’s kicking job and that suggested Josh Lambo‘s time with the team was coming to an end.

The Jaguars officially dropped the axe on Tuesday morning. The team announced that Lambo has been released.

Lambo signed with the Jaguars in October 2017 and kicked in 39 games through the 2019 season. A hip injury limited him to four games last year and early struggles this year led the team to sign Wright off of the practice squad. The two players competed in recent weeks, but Wright put an end to the weekly games with two field goals from beyond 50 yards to tie and beat the Dolphins in London on Sunday.

Lambo missed all three field goals he tried this season and went 5-of-7 on extra points. He is 128-of-147 on field goals and 143-of-159 on extra points over his entire career.