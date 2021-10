Getty Images

The Jaguars signed offensive lineman Rashaad Coward last week, but he won’t be sticking around Jacksonville for very long.

Jacksonville announced on Tuesday that the club has released Coward.

Coward was inactive for Jacksonville’s victory over Miami in London.

The offensive lineman played 16 games for Chicago with five starts last year. He also spent time with Pittsburgh in 2021 before heading down to Jacksonville.

Coward has appeared in 31 games with 15 starts since entering the league in 2017.