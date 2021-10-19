Josh Allen appreciative for chance to win game on QB sneak attempt

Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills could have attempted a 21-yard field goal to force overtime against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. Instead, the Bills put the game in the hands of quarterback Josh Allen on a quarterback sneak attempt on fourth-and-1 from the Tennessee 3.

Allen came up short and the Titans won the game. However, Allen was glad to have the faith of Bills head coach Sean McDermott to be given the chance to go for the win.

“I take a lot of pride in it and I love coach McDermott for giving me that opportunity and I have to go out there and prove him right. Sometimes the plays don’t go your way,” Allen told reporters after the game.

Allen had come up a half yard shy of the line to gain on a third down scramble attempt. The Titans crowded the line of scrimmage on the fourth down attempt, but the Bills went for the sneak attempt.

“Felt good about our chances. Had a chance to win the game right there and we didn’t get it done,” McDermott said.

Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons crashed the line of scrimmage and Allen lost his footing as he fell down short of the first down line to turn the ball over with 21 seconds remaining.

“Didn’t work out in our favor, obviously,” Allen said. “Didn’t have the greatest footing. It happens. Game of inches. The play before was pretty close too. It didn’t turn out in our favor today.”