Michael Brockers: Lots of good friends on Rams, but Sunday’s game just the next one

Getty Images

Sunday’s game between the Lions and Rams is drawing a lot of notice because it is the first chance that Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford have to face their former teams since the offseason trade between the clubs.

The two quarterbacks aren’t the only ones who are going to be taking a walk down memory lane this weekend, though. Defensive tackle Michael Brockers spent the first nine years of his career with the Rams before being traded to the Lions for a seventh-round pick this offseason.

Brockers told reporters that he won’t get wrapped up in the emotions of facing so many familiar faces.

“It’s the next one,” Brockers said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’m very professional about how I go about my business. Yes, I do have a lot of ex-teammates on that team and a lot of good friends. There was no love lost between me and the Rams when I left, so it was just about understanding the pro, I made a pro decision. I came here. We’re in this position and we just got to move forward.”

Brockers has started all six games for the Lions. He has 18 tackles and a sack in those appearances.