Mike Tomlin on late-game review: I wouldn’t say I got clarity, but I’m not going discuss it further

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was clearly upset with the officials over the use of a replay review late in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh’s overtime victory over Seattle.

On Sunday, Tomlin said the decision to stop the clock with three seconds left to review D.K. Metcalf‘s catch along the left sideline was “an embarrassment” and that he “hated it.”

On Tuesday, Tomlin said he’d talked with the league about that process but declined to answer any questions about it.

“Yeah, the game was stopped by the replay guy to find confirmation of a component of the play on the field, and I didn’t agree with that in this most significant moment, and I expressed it and I had some conversations with New York regarding it,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “Got an explanation. I wouldn’t necessarily say I got clarity, but I am not going to discuss it any further. It’s in our rearview. It doesn’t benefit me or us in any way to continue to hash it, re-hash it. And so that’s my position.

“Oftentimes after games and especially after hot and contested games like that, I acknowledge things that transpire in the bowl, particularly things that I think are significant. But on a Tuesday, as we and everybody else is moving forward, it’s fruitless for me to continue to expand upon it in my position and what was said, and who said what, and what I expect in reaction to it. I understand you guys are interested, but pardon me if I don’t indulge.”

Fortunately for Tomlin and the Steelers, Pittsburgh won the game in overtime thanks to a pair of big plays by T.J. Watt. Otherwise, Tomlin would have an extra seven days to stew over that use of replay since the Steelers have their bye this week.