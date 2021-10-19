Mike Vrabel: We continue to jump on Derrick Henry’s back and he carries us

Getty Images

Everyone who faces the Titans knows that they are going to get a heavy dose of running back Derrick Henry, but no one has been able to come up with a way to shut him down.

The Bills had done better than most in recent matchups, but they were not up to the task on Monday night. Henry opened Tennessee’s scoring with a 76-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and he’d add two more in the second half, including the 13-yard jaunt that put the TItans up for good in the fourth quarter.

Henry had 20 carries for 143 yards overall in the 34-31 win and head coach Mike Vrabel credited Henry with carrying the team to victory after the game.

“We continue to jump on Derrick’s back,” Vrabel said, via Gentry Estes of the Tennessean. “And he’s willing and able to carry us. It’s something that you know that you have in your back pocket, front pocket. We pull it out, and we use it.”

While it might feel like we’ve seen all of this from Henry before, there was actually a new twist to Monday’s performance. According to Next Gen Stats, Henry reached 21.8 mph on the 76-yard run. That’s the fastest speed any player has reached this season and the fastest speed Henry has reached in his career.

Henry said after the game that it was “still too slow” and future Titans opponents are likely bracing themselves against what comes next.