MRI on Darrell Taylor’s neck “clear,” may be able to play this week

Getty Images

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the team got a “really good preliminary report” on defensive end Darrell Taylor‘s neck after a CT scan on Sunday night and further tests on Monday also brought good news.

Carroll said that Taylor’s “MRI stuff was clear” and that he is dealing with an injury that’s “a little bit more in his shoulder’ than his neck. Carroll said the team will see where things go, but that Taylor has not been ruled out for their Monday night game against the Saints.

“We’ll see how that goes,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “He’s got to have a good week to do that. I haven’t talked to Darrell since the MRI stuff came back. I talked to him last night . . . and he was very positive about it and all that. So we’ll see what happens. But a really, really good report, and I know a lot of people were really upset about that for good reason. Whenever they take a guy off like that, the threat is so huge. Anyway, he came out great, so we’ll hope for the best and he may have a chance to go this week.”

Taylor has 16 tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble so far this season.