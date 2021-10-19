NFL: The 650,000 emails were sent to and from Bruce Allen on his WFT team account

Posted by Mike Florio on October 19, 2021, 12:40 PM EDT
Many questions remain regarding the 650,000 emails from which a handful were leaked in recent days, ending the coaching career of Jon Gruden and creating at a minimum discomfort for NFL general counsel Jeff Pash. One of the questions now has an answer.

Where did the 650,000 emails come from? Per the NFL, they were sent to and from former Washington president Bruce Allen on his team account, and they also were “outside the scope of the workplace culture investigation.”

Allen worked for the team from December 17, 2009 through December 31, 2019. So that’s an average of 65,000 emails sent or received per year. Which works out to 178 sent or received per day.

The answer as to the nature and origin of the 650,000 emails raises another important question. How many other emails were sent to and from current and former WFT employees during the period covered by the investigation? The NFL, through the investigation conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson, did not review any of those.

Finally (for now), the fact that the Bruce Allen emails fall “outside the scope of the workplace culture investigation” undercuts the NFL’s stated reason for keeping the 650,000 Bruce Allen emails secret. The league continues to hide behind the notion that everything must be kept confidential in deference to the current and former WFT employees who came forward and provided information as part of the workplace culture investigation. If the 650,000 Bruce Allen emails fell outside the scope of the workplace culture investigation, there’s no reason to hide them.

Putting it more accurately, there’s no legitimate reason. For now, the NFL is relying on an illegitimate reason for refusing to release all of the emails for inspection, scrutiny, and any/all consequences that would flow therefrom.

22 responses to “NFL: The 650,000 emails were sent to and from Bruce Allen on his WFT team account

  1. Whoever thought they could just take out Gruden and walk away with no questions asked has severely misread the situations.

    The league had an Axe to grind with Gruden and Davis and has an unforeseen reason to protect Snyder at all costs.

    Football fans don’t want to hear about internal politics permeating through the sport and will want answers sooner than later.

  4. Wow. That is A LOT of emails to and from just one person, and still most likely only scratching the surface. It’s sad to think of how many people behind the shield think the way that Gruden does. They all need to be exposed as well.

  6. This explanation makes absolutely no sense. Why would the NFL/Wilkinson review only Allen’s emails to the exclusion of anyone else in the WFT organization, especially Snyder? Something is missing here.

  7. ryates67 says:
    October 19, 2021 at 12:50 pm
    There is too a legitimate reason not to release the emails: They are none of your business.
    ____________

    Rooting out discrimination should be everyone’s business. Exposing racists and misogynists is one way to stop such vile activities.

  8. This is a blatant hit job against the Raiders. Gruden and Davis should be filing law suites against the NFL. Goodell is a moron.

  11. That is not a lot of emails for one executive. In fact, that is fairly typical for a CEO-type, because they get cc’ed on everything. Considering that the entire organization was investigated for sexual harassment, it must mean that millions of emails were reviewed. This is why the law firm involved must have hired outside help and why we really don’t know who could have access to these emails no matter what the NFL and the lawyers claim.

  12. What a boomer move to use company equipment and accounts to send junk of all kinds. Start a group text on your personal phone dummy

  13. The NFL office has zero to gain by releasing the emails as they would potentially only cause more fires. So ask yourself, who does it help releasing the emails?

  15. Not sure how more people aren’t calling BS on this. What was the context of the WFT investigation? Workplace misconduct? So we’re really supposed to believe that 650,000 emails are somehow exempt ?!?!?!?!? More importantly how is discrimination exempt from a workplace misconduct investigation ?!?!?!?!?!

  16. purplengold says:
    October 19, 2021 at 1:14 pm
    Sounds like emailing would take up all of his productive time.

    3 0

    —————————————-

    which explains the WFT record during his tenure….

  17. The NFL says the Bruce Allen emails are out of scope of the WFT investigation yet will not release them ” in deference to the current and former WFT employees who came forward and provided information as part of the workplace culture investigation.”

    The NFL claimed the Ted Wells investigation into deflategate was “independent” yet would not allow Pash to testify in the appeal hearing due to lawyer/client privilege.

    Whenever you butter your bread on both sides, it always gets messy. As a Pats fan, the parallels between the WFT and deflategate investigations are uncanny.

  18. Don’t forget, Snyder had to get permission to exceed the NFL debt limit in order to buy out his partners. Do you think he got a competitive rate? He’s mad because his costs just went up. Who does he blame? Bruce Allen.

  20. 178 emails everyday for a decade? Come on now. I’ll bet that one email sent to 10 recipients is being counted as 10 emails

  21. johnnydlive says:
    October 19, 2021 at 1:14 pm
    That is not a lot of emails for one executive. In fact, that is fairly typical for a CEO-type, because they get cc’ed on everything.
    __________

    Respectfully disagree. The last thing that good top executives want is to be cc’ed on everything. Their time is too valuable to be inundated with every mundane email.

  22. ryates67 says:
    October 19, 2021 at 12:50 pm
    There is too a legitimate reason not to release the emails: They are none of your business.

    39 61
    ——————————————-

    When a company receives tax payer money to build privately owned stadiums, I say that they 100% ARE our business. Pay for it out of your own pocket and then you can say the business is confidential.

