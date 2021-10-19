Odell Beckham doesn’t practice Tuesday, Baker Mayfield limited

Getty Images

When Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to reporters before Tuesday’s practice, he said wide receiver Odell Beckham would not be a full participant in practice and that he didn’t know what his participation level would be.

According to the team’s injury report, Beckham didn’t participate at all. Beckham hurt his shoulder in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers and was also listed as a non-participant on Monday’s estimated report.

Both of Cleveland’s starting tackles were also out of practice. Left tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle) and right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) did not play in Week Six, so they look like long shots for Thursday night at this point.

Stefanski said quarterback Baker Mayfield would be limited with a left shoulder injury and that’s how he’s listed. Mayfield said he expects to play against Denver.

Running back Nick Chubb has already been ruled out with a calf injury and didn’t practice along with Beckham, Wills, Conklin, and center JC Tretter (knee).