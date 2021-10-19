Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry have a chance to play Thursday

Getty Images

The Browns will be without their top two running backs when they face the Broncos on Thursday night, but they aren’t ruling out their top two wide receivers at this point.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Tuesday press conference that Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry both have a chance to play against Denver.

Beckham injured his shoulder in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Stefanski said he will not be a full participant in practice on Tuesday.

Landry was designated for return from injured reserve last week, but missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury on Sunday. He is set to “move around” on Tuesday and Stefanski indicated that his response to that work will help determine his chances of playing this week.

With quarterback Baker Mayfield, left tackle Jedrick Wills, and right tackle Jack Conklin also injured, there’s a lot to watch on the injury front for the Browns offense.