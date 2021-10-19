Once unconventional, go-for-it aggressiveness on fourth down is becoming the norm

Once upon a time, coaches who did the thing that seemed unconventional and failed would face the wrath of fans, media, and their owners. Now, coaches who do the unconventional thing are praised — even if they pratfall.

That’s what happened on Monday night. Even though converting fourth and short from the Tennessee two wouldn’t have automatically delivered a win (the Bills still needed to score a touchdown), even though the Bills decided for the one-option quarterback sneak instead of the multi-option shotgun snap to Josh Allen, who could have thrown to one of several receivers or attempted to run the ball, even though the Bills got a little cute with Allen pretending to move to the line of scrimmage to communicate with his linemen before taking a quick snap (along the way, Allen apparently didn’t notice that the defensive line had shifted into sneak-prevention alignment), Bills coach Sean McDermott is being praised for playing the percentages, despite the fact that the outcome of this specific iteration becomes a data point that helps counsel against going for it in the future.

The situation entails so much more than the binary choice between going for it and not going for it. What’s the plan if the Bills had converted? Would there have been enough time to turn the first down into a touchdown? McDermott said he opted to go for it because he trusts his players; how much of the decision was influenced by the lack of trust in his defense to keep the Titans out of the end zone if they’d won the overtime coin toss?

And then there’s this very important (but often overlooked) dynamic when it comes to aggressive decisions that flow from following the formula. If the coach doesn’t do the thing that the analytics would mandate (even if it’s the unconventional thing), the coach has to answer for it internally, sometimes to an owner who may not know Xs and Os but who definitely knows numbers and percentages. Owners are now far less likely to be bamboozled by a tough-talking “football guy,” because owners come to the table with clear and precise talking points prepared by the analytics department.

Pre-analytics, the coach and the owner didn’t speak the same language. Now, there’s a common ground, a same page. And the coach who hopes to remain employed is far better off doing the thing that the analytics dictate, no matter how unconventional (given pre-analytics attitudes) it may seem.

There’s another factor that needs to be considered when making these decisions, a factor specific to the timing of the game. The Bills could have afforded to play another 10 minutes of football, since they’re off on Sunday. The Titans, in contrast, face the Chiefs in five days. So if the Titans were to beat the Bills in OT and in turn to seize the head-to-head tiebreaker, why not make it a little more difficult for the Titans to beat the Chiefs on a short week — especially if the Titans ended up getting the overtime win over Buffalo and securing the head-to-head tiebreaker?

Although the charts and graphs and formulas are now more detailed than ever, that’s another very real factor that a head coach must consider in these situations. The truth is that ALL factors need to be considered, quantitative and qualitative.

That’s not to say that McDermott was right or wrong. He made the decision that he made, and now the Bills will have to move forward. Given their post-bye schedule and the status of the AFC East behind them, they’ll likely be fine. If they’d won last night, of course, they’d be a little better than fine.

  3. Lamar, Lamar, do you want to go for it? That move was praised and was a bigger risk that this move. It must be fun to work a job where all you get to do is criticize 24/7.

  4. It was a great game and each team is trying to win, not playing not to lose – refreshing!! The last thing The Bills were thinking about was the Titans schedule when they decided to go for it.

  5. It doesn’t take charts and graphs to figure out that if you kick a fg there, you’re hoping that just maybe you’ll get to the goal line with a chance to score and win, but you’re there now. The only way it makes sense to go to overtime is off you’re assured of getting the ball back. You might. You might not. But right now, you’re sitting there with a shot to win the game. If you want numbers, it’s a 37.5% chance of converting there, with about a 37.5% chance of making that fg and winning the coin flip, then you still have to go down and score a TD.

  6. Going for it was absolutely the right call. The play call, probably not. But the numbers are clear. The defense was worn down, so a lost coin flip is likely a lost game. Even a win coin flip followed by a FG may well be a lost game. They were already on the 3 yard line with a chance to win and avoid all that.

  7. Yeah as a chiefs fan I’ve definitely noticed all the teams going for it on 4th down the last couple of years. It’s the smart move a lot of the times. I wouldn’t mind it nearly as much if we didn’t have 3 slices of Swiss cheese for a defensive front.

  8. Obviously not every fourth down is the same, but if you are near midfield and the distance is 3 yards or less, in the modern NFL with athletic QBs and elite WRs and offenses that can score in a flash, going for it should be a no brainer. What different does it make, 9 times out of ten, if the opponent starts at the 10 or the 50? Two plays? Four plays? If they can go 30 yards they can go 60 yards. Possessions are too valuable. “Field position” stopped being important 50 years ago. The days of Vince Lombardi and 3 yards and a cloud of dust died probably before the west coast offense, even Dan Fouts was forever ago.

  10. I think it was a bad call last night. It’s one thing to go for it 4th and 3 on the 30-yard line at any given point of the game, but the Bills put the entire game on the line for a single play.

    As a Titans fan, I’m glad they did, but I think the Bills had a significant advantage in overtime considering how beat up the titan secondary was last night.

    The Bills coaching staff basically showed they didn’t believe they could keep the Titans out of the end zone in OT if they lost the coin flip. That seems absurd considering they have the number one defense in the league. However, that seems to be the justification for putting it all on the like 4th and half-yard.

  11. Both defenses were weak as shown by the few punts in the game. OT would likely be decided by the coin flip. Why not use all four downs to hold serve and win?

    You play to WIN the game! Herm Edwards

  12. going for the field goal would have been the conservative approach, going for the first down was the riskier appoach. coach said he had confidence in his players. begs the question, he had confidense in his offensive players, OK, how about confidence in defensive players to keep the other team from scoring in OT? not so much? we’ll never know until the next time.
    as for owners coming to the table more knowledgeable these days, maybe some owners, Bills owners have demonstrated locally they are clueless about hockey and football many times.

  13. “The Bills coaching staff basically showed they didn’t believe they could keep the Titans out of the end zone in OT if they lost the coin flip. That seems absurd considering they have the number one defense in the league. However, that seems to be the justification for putting it all on the like 4th and half-yard.”
    ____________________________________________

    I think there is more to it than that. You have a chance to pick up a yard and potentially end the game. Put it in OT, and anything can happen. The Bills may have had the advantage in OT, but it just takes one flukey play.

    And really, they couldn’t stop Henry. The D was getting worn out.

    Very good game. Best of luck to the Titans the rest of the way.

  14. people that tell you batting average, hits and rbi in baseball are meaningless stats are not fun people to be around…i see it’s come to football…btw the astro’s led mlb in the old meaningless stats and that seems to be working out ok for them

  15. As a Bills fan, I loved the call. A jacked up Titans team, and an off night for the Bills for sure. Allen slipped on the field paint, and it happened. So what, we lost.
    On to Miami.

