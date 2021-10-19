Once unconventional, go-for-it aggressiveness on fourth down is becoming the norm

USA TODAY Sports

Once upon a time, coaches who did the thing that seemed unconventional and failed would face the wrath of fans, media, and their owners. Now, coaches who do the unconventional thing are praised — even if they pratfall.

That’s what happened on Monday night. Even though converting fourth and short from the Tennessee two wouldn’t have automatically delivered a win (the Bills still needed to score a touchdown), even though the Bills decided for the one-option quarterback sneak instead of the multi-option shotgun snap to Josh Allen, who could have thrown to one of several receivers or attempted to run the ball, even though the Bills got a little cute with Allen pretending to move to the line of scrimmage to communicate with his linemen before taking a quick snap (along the way, Allen apparently didn’t notice that the defensive line had shifted into sneak-prevention alignment), Bills coach Sean McDermott is being praised for playing the percentages, despite the fact that the outcome of this specific iteration becomes a data point that helps counsel against going for it in the future.

The situation entails so much more than the binary choice between going for it and not going for it. What’s the plan if the Bills had converted? Would there have been enough time to turn the first down into a touchdown? McDermott said he opted to go for it because he trusts his players; how much of the decision was influenced by the lack of trust in his defense to keep the Titans out of the end zone if they’d won the overtime coin toss?

And then there’s this very important (but often overlooked) dynamic when it comes to aggressive decisions that flow from following the formula. If the coach doesn’t do the thing that the analytics would mandate (even if it’s the unconventional thing), the coach has to answer for it internally, sometimes to an owner who may not know Xs and Os but who definitely knows numbers and percentages. Owners are now far less likely to be bamboozled by a tough-talking “football guy,” because owners come to the table with clear and precise talking points prepared by the analytics department.

Pre-analytics, the coach and the owner didn’t speak the same language. Now, there’s a common ground, a same page. And the coach who hopes to remain employed is far better off doing the thing that the analytics dictate, no matter how unconventional (given pre-analytics attitudes) it may seem.

There’s another factor that needs to be considered when making these decisions, a factor specific to the timing of the game. The Bills could have afforded to play another 10 minutes of football, since they’re off on Sunday. The Titans, in contrast, face the Chiefs in five days. So if the Titans were to beat the Bills in OT and in turn to seize the head-to-head tiebreaker, why not make it a little more difficult for the Titans to beat the Chiefs on a short week — especially if the Titans ended up getting the overtime win over Buffalo and securing the head-to-head tiebreaker?

Although the charts and graphs and formulas are now more detailed than ever, that’s another very real factor that a head coach must consider in these situations. The truth is that ALL factors need to be considered, quantitative and qualitative.

That’s not to say that McDermott was right or wrong. He made the decision that he made, and now the Bills will have to move forward. Given their post-bye schedule and the status of the AFC East behind them, they’ll likely be fine. If they’d won last night, of course, they’d be a little better than fine.