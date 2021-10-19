Panthers put Brandon Zylstra on injured reserve, sign Ryan Winslow to active roster

Getty Images

The Panthers called punter Ryan Winslow up from the practice squad for Sunday’s overtime loss to the Vikings, but they won’t have to do that again this week.

Winslow was signed to the active roster as the team made a handful of roster moves on Tuesday. He takes the roster spot of wide receiver Brandon Zylstra, who was placed on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring against Minnesota.

Zylstra caught three passes for 32 yards in that game and has eight catches for 139 yards and a touchdown on the season. He was also credited with four tackles on special teams.

Winslow punted six times for 244 yards in his Panthers debut.