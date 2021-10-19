Patriots place Chase Winovich on injured reserve, sign Myles Bryant to 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Patriots will be without defensive lineman Chase Winovich for at least three weeks.

New England placed Winovich on injured reserve on Tuesday, per the transaction wire. Winovich injured his hamstring during the Patriots’ loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Winovich has been on the field for 19 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps and 47 percent of special teams snaps. He has seven total tackles and a QB hit this season.

To take Winovich’s spot on the 53-man roster, New England signed defensive back Myles Bryant off its practice squad. Bryant appeared in the Week Four loss to the Buccaneers and the Week Five victory over the Texans. Bryant was out of standard elevations, but can now appear in a game again.

The club has also signed kicker Riley Patterson to its practice squad. Patterson spent time with the Vikings in the offseason program and training camp as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis this year.